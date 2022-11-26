Lovely 4bed/2.5 bath home under construction just outside of town. The living room features a fireplace and overlooks a large covered back porch for spacious outdoor living space. The eat-in kitchen is just off the dining room. Upstairs, you will find a bonus/flex room, all bedrooms and the laundry room for convenience. The owner's suite features a private bath with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower, and private water closet. Located just minutes from I-26, Regional Medical Center & Zeus Industries. Construction should be completed by the end of January.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $285,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Investigators are searching for a 5-year-old child reported missing from an Orangeburg residence, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell ann…
A Neeses man pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 17-year-old.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is awaiting autopsy results after a father and son found a body near Eutawville on Nov. 12.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
ROWESVILLE -- Former Orangeburg County Sheriff Vance Lloyd Boone, 91, of Rowesville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, surrounded by his l…
Children across The T&D Region are thankful for everything from bubbles and baby brothers to pets and pumpkin pie during Thanksgiving.
A 35-year-old Ridgeville man pleaded guilty to armed robbery and is now serving a probation term.
A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.