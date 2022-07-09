 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $285,000

New Construction! This brand new, never lived in 4 bedroom home sits on a large corner lot in the Bonneville neighborhood! Single level living at its finest! A spacious floorplan with beautiful LVP flooring throughout the living spaces and low maintenance tile in the bathrooms! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tiled backsplash, tile floors and recessed lighting! The primary bedroom will soon become your relaxing haven with a private en suite featuring a stand alone shower and garden tub!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News