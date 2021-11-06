4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $284,900
A 39-year-old St. Matthews man is accused of possessing multiple images of “children engaged in sexually explicit acts.”
Fire leveled a single-story home on Dickson Street in Orangeburg on Sunday afternoon. The blaze caused damage to the house next door.
Calhoun County High School: Suspect, 17, charged as adult; Calhoun sheriff: Security not the issue in shooting
A 17-year-old male accused of shooting a gun at a crowd of people in a Calhoun County High School parking lot has been charged as an adult, Sh…
A 36-year-old Mt. Holly, N.C. man died from injuries he sustained after being ejected from a motorcycle on Monday afternoon.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Two people have died on Calhoun County roads over a two-day period.