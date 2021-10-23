4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $275,000

4BD/3BTH New construction home on a 0.50 lot in "The Wellington" Subdivision!! The family room is open to the dining area and the kitchen area. The designer kitchen includes stainless steel stove, dishwasher and microwave plus granite counter tops and a large corner pantry. Hardwoods in foyer, dining, kitchen and great room. Also, downstairs is the 4th bedroom. The master is located upstairs and has a large walk-in closet. Deluxe master bath with separate shower and garden tub. Two additional bedrooms are located upstairs each has a large walk-in closet. The laundry room is also located upstairs for added convenience.