4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $275,000

Orangeburg
An Orangeburg woman is accused of stabbing a man in his side on Christmas morning, puncturing his liver and a kidney.
A former Orangeburg County School District employee is accused of defrauding the district by overcharging it for classroom cameras during the …
Investigators are seeking the person who robbed a local dollar store at gunpoint, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
South Carolina State University is considering using federal coronavirus relief funds for everything from scholarships to improving informatio…
Orangeburg County
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting in Cordova as a homicide, according to spokesperson Richard Walker.
Two ATMs were damaged by people who attempted to break into them early Wednesday morning, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to send contract killer Sammie Louis Stokes back to death row.
Orangeburg County School District trustees won’t reconsider a decision to hold graduation ceremonies for all the district’s seniors at South C…
