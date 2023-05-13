New Construction Home in Orangeburg! This home is one story 4 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms 1600 sq.ft, crawl space foundation, Front porch, Back Deck, Hardwood floors in open area, high ceilings, Updated Light Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, City Water, Large Lot with a lot of parking, and No HOA. This is a great home for yourself or your family!