4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $264,000

  • Updated
Welcome to this Immaculate Home! This ready to move- in 4 Bedroom 2 bath dream home that is eye catching in the Belmont Height Community that does not have HOA!!!! and offers so many wonderful features. It has a welcoming foyer entrance, custom wainscoting in the formal dining room area, Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, family room, wood flooring, master bedroom with walk-in closet, Tray ceilings, fresh new paint, nicely landscaped yard that boast a great corner lot. Location! is everything it's close to shopping, restaurants, hospital, schools, South Carolina State and Claflin University within a 2 miles proximity. This Home is priced to sell and won't last Long!!

