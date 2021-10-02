Amazing proposed new construction opportunity in Orangeburg, SC. This new construction 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath 2095 sqft home comes with attached, front load, two car garage! Luxury vinyl plank flooring, Carpet,Separate shower and tub, granite counters, ceiling fans and more! Buyers will have the choice to make personal customization and much more. $3,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender!Don’t miss this Amazing opportunity! Great location, large lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $245,000
