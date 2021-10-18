 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $240,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $240,000

Spacious 4B/2B home centrally located to all conveniences and close to I-26. There is a large backyard with concrete back patio perfect for hosting gatherings. This home is wheelchair accessible with 2 built-in concrete wheelchair ramps, accessible shower, all hard surface flooring and has widened doorways and hallway. Come see what this beautiful home has to offer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News