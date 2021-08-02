 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,900

This spacious 4bd 2bth home is a great home for country living. It features a nice large kitchen, living room and dinning room. There is another living area that is currently being used as an additional bedroom however it does not have a closet. The large yard in the front and back of the home is great for play areas or gatherings. If you are looking for something in the country in a good school district, this is it. This wont last long and is a must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News