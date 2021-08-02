4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $234,900

This spacious 4bd 2bth home is a great home for country living. It features a nice large kitchen, living room and dinning room. There is another living area that is currently being used as an additional bedroom however it does not have a closet. The large yard in the front and back of the home is great for play areas or gatherings. If you are looking for something in the country in a good school district, this is it. This wont last long and is a must see.