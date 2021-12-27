4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $230,000

Brick home on 1.6 acres, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, is located in the Four Corners Community close to I-26/Hwy 301 and Orangeburg. This home features a family room with built in book shelves, cabinets, gas log fireplace, hardwood floors & a screened in porch off family room. The spacious kitchen has extra cabinets & counter space, breakfast area, tile backsplash. Appliances convey with home. Hardwood floors are also in the dining, living room and bedrooms. Utility room has built in cabinets, sink & half bath and a double car garage. HVAC and panel box installed in 2018, new drain field in 2016.