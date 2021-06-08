Wonderful location close to the city, this home is ready for its new owners. This home has an addition in the rear and can be used as an apartment or mother in law suite. It includes 3 rooms, 1 bath, and kitchen. Hardwoods, granite counters, built ins, and lots of closet space are a couple of perks to the main home. Need a lot of room? Want an income producing property? Have a lot of guest? This one is for you. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $199,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
A 39-year-old Bowman man died after his vehicle crashed into some trees as he was being chased by the S.C. Highway Patrol on Sunday afternoon,…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Several shooting incidents have been reported in Orangeburg County since Friday, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports.
An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a person who was trying to drive away from him.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
The City of Orangeburg is targeting areas it considers blighted.