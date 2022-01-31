 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $189,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $189,000

Out of city. Convenient to most shopping. Four spacious bedrooms, metal roof, expanded master bath, large exterior workshop, detached 2 car garage and in ground pool. A must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News