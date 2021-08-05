 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $180,000
Very rare affordable NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 Bedrooms & 2 Bathrooms single story house in Orangeburg! This home features, high ceilings, vinyl luxury tile planks, carpets in bedrooms, wooded cabinets, granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded light package, concrete driveway, back deck, and so much more!

