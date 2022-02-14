4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $179,500

Beautiful home with mature landscaping in the heart of downtown Orangeburg. Downstairs you will find a foyer, spacious living room with fireplace, sunroom with access to outside, formal dining room with french doors leading to the patio, kitchen, half bath, and the first bedroom. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom, master bedroom and master bathroom. You will also find access to your screened in porch overlooking Broughton St. Home is being sold as-is.