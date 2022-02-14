Beautiful home with mature landscaping in the heart of downtown Orangeburg. Downstairs you will find a foyer, spacious living room with fireplace, sunroom with access to outside, formal dining room with french doors leading to the patio, kitchen, half bath, and the first bedroom. Upstairs you will find two bedrooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom, master bedroom and master bathroom. You will also find access to your screened in porch overlooking Broughton St. Home is being sold as-is.
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $179,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Holly Hill woman tried to protect the children in her home on July 15, 2015, but she was no match for the men who forced their way inside, p…
After almost seven years, three men accused of killing two adults and two teens are about to go to trial.
A Holly Hill man was charged Thursday in the shooting death of a Bowman man.
Dreamzz Nelson claims he knows who pointed a gun to his head when he was only 8 years old.
Christopher Dean Wright believes murder suspect Robert “Pockets” Bailey had something to do with the deaths of his children.
An Orangeburg woman is accused of leaving her toddler alone for over an hour at an Orangeburg apartment, according to an Orangeburg Department…
An Orangeburg lottery winner has not spent a dime of her $200,000 in lottery winnings on herself, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Orangeburg