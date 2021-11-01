4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $169,000

Wonderful location close to the city, this home is ready for its new owners. This home has an addition in the rear and can be used as an apartment or mother in law suite. It includes 3 rooms, 1 bath, and kitchen. Hardwoods, granite counters, built ins, and lots of closet space are a couple of perks to the main home. Need a lot of room? Want an income producing property? Have a lot of guest? This one is for you.