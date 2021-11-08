This beautiful home has everything to fulfill a new buyer's dreams of home ownership; Amenities include a large living/dining rm combination, kitchen, 3 bedrooms on the first floor, a large sunken den; a generous size master BR and bath is upstairs with a terrace (added in 1986); 2.5 baths and much more! Home sold "As-Is" "Where-Is"; Seller makes no representations, warranties, or guarantees as to the condition of the home. This one will not last long!! Make appointment today! MUST MAKE CONTACT!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $164,500
