4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $160,000

JUST REDUCED!! COME SEE!! The inviting Front Porch greets you at this totally Renovated & Move-In Ready Home on 1.26 acres of land (includes TMS #0122-00-03-012). Newly Installed Metal Roof, New Laminate Flooring throughout, New Ceramic Tile Flooring in Kitchen, New Countertops, Glass Tile Backsplash, Stainless Fridge & freshly painted interior. Large Deck off back of house for Entertaining & Cookouts. 53 gal water heater, LRG laundry/Storage Rm off Kitchen. Call for your personal showing today!