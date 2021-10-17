Welcome home to this traditional two story beauty nestled on a large .54 acre lot within the heart of Orangeburg. This home comes complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, living room/family room w/ fireplace, a welcoming separate dining area, decent sized kitchen, bonus room perfect for a study/office, and laundry area. This home retains the value of tranquil living while being conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come view this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $160,000
