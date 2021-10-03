4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $159,900

Back on market - buyer financing fell through. 3 separate buildings on 0.86 acre. All new roofs in August 2021. Custom built family home is 1269 square feet with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, living room and a family room. Front building previously used for rental is currently used only for storage has 2 bedroom, 1 full bath, 900 square foot space with kitchen, laundry hook up, and a separate rear entrance. Building in front has separate front entrance and is 928 square feet with half bath. 20x32 (640 square foot) cinder block storage building and small storage shed included (see pictures). 4 new exterior doors have been installed. 3 pecan trees and 1 fig tree on the property. Can make a great complex or an income producing rental property. Pricing reflects current status of all buildings and price will go up as work gets completed. Main home has been fully painted inside, laundry room has been redesigned, and full bathroom renovated.