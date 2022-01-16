Welcome to this southern charm beauty nestled on a large .54 acre lot within the heart of Orangeburg. This 2400 +/- sqft home comes complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, living room/family room w/ fireplace, a welcoming separate dining area, decent sized kitchen, bonus room perfect for a study/office, and laundry area. This home retains the value of tranquil living while being conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come view this home before its gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000
