 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000

Welcome home to this traditional two story beauty nestled on a large .54 acre lot within the heart of Orangeburg. This home comes complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, living room/family room w/ fireplace, a welcoming separate dining area, decent sized kitchen, bonus room perfect for a study/office, and laundry area. This home retains the value of tranquil living while being conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come view this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News