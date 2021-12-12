Welcome home to this traditional two story beauty nestled on a large .54 acre lot within the heart of Orangeburg. This home comes complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, living room/family room w/ fireplace, a welcoming separate dining area, decent sized kitchen, bonus room perfect for a study/office, and laundry area. This home retains the value of tranquil living while being conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and restaurants. Come view this home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old Orangeburg woman pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony.
Deputies allege they found a stolen pistol, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and cash after a vehicle ran over the IHOP’s landscaping on Friday.
A 38-year-old Orangeburg man was shot multiple times in his car in the Cope area, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
Things to know today: British court opens door to Julian Assange extradition to U.S.; NFL Pro Bowler, champion dies at 33; plus, the weekend weather forecast.
South Carolina State University alumna Dr. Tia Jones was named the 2022 South Carolina Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year by the South…
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course has reopened under new ownership.
Despite the challenges of the semester, South Carolina State University continues its efforts to increase enrollment, review academic programs…
The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released its all-state selections Monday.
Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the city’s mask mandate, which requires face coverings in retail establishments an…