 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $149,900

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $149,900

House has been totally renovated. 4 rooms (3 rent @ $425 ea.) (1 rent @ $525); Call Karen for appointment today. Must have a 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW!!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News