4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $138,900
-
- Updated
This is a spacious home that is conveniently located. Must see property. Home is occupied so please give ample notice to show. NO IMPROMPTU SHOWINGS.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Cross man is accused of leading law enforcement on a two-county chase with a stolen truck and camper on Friday. The truck ended up in a Euta…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg County business owner is accused of withholding taxes from his employees’ paychecks, but not submitting the money to the state g…
A 17-year-old male was shot as he was riding in a car on Sunday afternoon, according to a heavily redacted Orangeburg Department of Public Saf…
A 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of 68-year-old Bo…
Bamberg County school districts 1 and 2 have returned to virtual learning due to the recent increase in coronavirus cases and the number of st…
As the number of students testing positive for COVID-19 rises, Orangeburg County School District is reminding students and employees not to co…
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Friday morning near Orangeburg, according Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
BAMBERG – An 18-hole golf course and its on-site restaurant and bar have closed.