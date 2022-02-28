 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $120,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $120,000

Great home centrally located in Orangeburg, SC. Inside you will find beautiful hardwoods, high ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, breakfast room, dining room and living room. Outside you will find two porches and LARGE fenced in yard. This home is waiting for its new owners to add their personal touch. Please note: home is being sold as-is.

View More

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News