Looking for a True Mother in Law Suite? This home offers one complete with kitchenette and Full Bath as well as 4 more Bedrooms and another Full Bath! Hardwood Floors, Formal Living and Dining areas and a fully fenced in yard. The multi purpose detached triple carport with storage can be used as covered patio for entertaining or for parking vehicles. Take advantage of the great price on this home today! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $119,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A person was shot and killed near Branchville on Wednesday afternoon, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rene Williams.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
Orangeburg County
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a stolen truck died in a crash after fleeing law enforcement in a two-county chase on M…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies spent most of Tuesday searching for an armed robbery suspect, according to Maj. Rene Williams.
A 42-year-old Norway man has been identified as the person who died after a truck crashed into a tree on Monday morning. That followed a two-c…
A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of pistol-whipping a person who refused to give him a ride and money, according to warrants.
Benedict College on Sunday announced the death of football player Marlon Black.
ISLANDTON, S.C. — A mother and son from a prominent South Carolina legal family were found shot and killed on their family's land, and authori…
ORANGEBURG – Orangeburg County has several ongoing projects, all in different stages and with different expected completion dates.