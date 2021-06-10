 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $119,000

Looking for a True Mother in Law Suite? This home offers one complete with kitchenette and Full Bath as well as 4 more Bedrooms and another Full Bath! Hardwood Floors, Formal Living and Dining areas and a fully fenced in yard. The multi purpose detached triple carport with storage can be used as covered patio for entertaining or for parking vehicles. Take advantage of the great price on this home today! View More

