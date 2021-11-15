Don't miss this amazing investment opportunity! Rather you have a growing family or you're the savvy investor this is the home for you. This home features a large great room. Updated spacious kitchen with wood cabinetry, plenty of counter space and an Island. About 50K in upgrades! All rooms are sizable and have ample closet space. Conveniently located to schools, Interstate access, and Colleges! Across the street from SC State University. Perfect Student housing rentals!
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $115,000
