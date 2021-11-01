 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $112,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $112,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $112,000

Move in ready! This home is freshly renovated and updated! This cozy home features an inviting front porch, 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and lots of natural light. It displays fresh paint, new floors, newly installed kitchen appliances, and most of all it's priced to sell! Storage buildings are being sold in AS IS condition.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News