 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $100,000

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $100,000

Spacious 4BR/3.5BA Two-Story Home w/2 Master Suites (One Upstairs and One on Main Floor)... Plus Cozy Front Porch, Foyer Entry w/French Doors to Living Room, Large E-In Kitchen and a 2-Car Attached Garage Too!! Lots of Potential Here!! Call Now!! Room Dimensions are Approximate!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News