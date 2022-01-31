 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Norway - $145,000

Income producing property. Duplex with 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom on each side. Under lease. Separate entrances for both. Sold "AS IS" Contact agent for further information. Both side are rented. MUST GIVE 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR ALL SHOWINGS.

