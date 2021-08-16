 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Norway - $145,000

This beautiful built double the pleasure duplex is waiting for its new owner. Each unit consists of 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Both units also have separate entrances, kitchen, and living room as well as washer/dryer hook-ups. Whether you choose to owner or tenant occupy, you're covered. One unit is currently occupied and rents for $800.00 each side per month. This is an awesome investment and it can be yours! This very nice property is being sold “as is”.

