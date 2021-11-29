 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in North - $399,400

4 Bedroom Home in North - $399,400

This secluded property down a dirt road checks multiple boxes. Definitely horse ready, with 2 stalls and a 3.5 acre pasture. A beautiful view on the Edisto River with a dock and boat access. 10 total acres of country paradise with a cook house looking out to the flowing black river and a large powered shop! The Cypress Cabin look grabs your attention immediately and is the finishing touch of a perfect property. Master suite is downstairs! Hardwoods, stone gas fireplace, and a game room or 4th BR

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ehrhardt fire victim identified

Ehrhardt fire victim identified

A Wednesday morning fire at an Ehrhardt apartment claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News