This secluded property down a dirt road checks multiple boxes. Definitely horse ready, with 2 stalls and a 3.5 acre pasture. A beautiful view on the Edisto River with a dock and boat access. 10 total acres of country paradise with a cook house looking out to the flowing black river and a large powered shop! The Cypress Cabin look grabs your attention immediately and is the finishing touch of a perfect property. Master suite is downstairs! Hardwoods, stone gas fireplace, and a game room or 4th BR
4 Bedroom Home in North - $399,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg County
Bamberg attorney Chris Wilson says he helped with the investigation that led to charges against his longtime friend and colleague, Richard Ale…
Calhoun County
Orangeburg County
South Carolina State University alumna Cheryl A. Hickmon, a 1984 graduate, has been elected national president of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, …
A 41-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man in a dispute.
A fire claimed the life of an Ehrhardt resident on Wednesday morning, according to Ehrhardt Town Clerk Teresa Smith.
Tonya Ceasar sings to provide a soothing and spiritually uplifting comfort to people's souls. With the release of her latest album, she contin…
Aging schools in various needs of repair. A county with declining population and school district enrollment. Underutilization of school campuses.
A Wednesday morning fire at an Ehrhardt apartment claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr.