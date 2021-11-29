4 Bedroom Home in North - $399,400

This secluded property down a dirt road checks multiple boxes. Definitely horse ready, with 2 stalls and a 3.5 acre pasture. A beautiful view on the Edisto River with a dock and boat access. 10 total acres of country paradise with a cook house looking out to the flowing black river and a large powered shop! The Cypress Cabin look grabs your attention immediately and is the finishing touch of a perfect property. Master suite is downstairs! Hardwoods, stone gas fireplace, and a game room or 4th BR