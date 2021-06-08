4 Bedroom Home in North - $313,000

Welcome home! Stunning 4 bed 3.5 bath custom built all brick home in a quiet & peaceful private country setting looking for it's new owner! This one owner gem sits on over 3 serene acres of lush green grass and mature shade trees. This is the absolute perfect happily ever after setting for someone wanting to live within close driving distance of Columbia yet escape the fast paced hustle & traffic of downtown.This gorgeous home features gleaming hardwood floors throughout & tile in the bathrooms and a completely modern open concept floor plan with every inch of space well utilized. If storage space is your wish, you will find more storage than you will ever need here. Closets galore, attic storage everywhere, A storage closet that runs half the width of the house & even storage rooms in the garage! Beautiful open concept eat in kitchen w/ huge walk in pantry & stainless appliances! Great room w/ gas log fireplace & an additional area for a very large dining room table so plenty of room for all family & friends during the holidays! The bonus room has its own full bath & closet & makes the 4th bedroom! If potential is your interest there is also a HUGE unfinished room that would add instant equity when finished! Garage also boasts a secret room hidden behind a large built on shelf system that could be even more storage or used to hide valuables! Make sure to relax on the giant screened back porch or huge front porch! This home must be seen to experience all the great amenities! View More