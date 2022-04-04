 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in North - $149,900

New buyers will enjoy the space in this home. This is country living at its best. Owner did lots of recent upgrades plumbing, new roof, new flooring and painting. Call to show today. Stray dog and cats on property.

