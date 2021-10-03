 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in North - $149,500

4 Bedroom Home in North - $149,500

4 Bedroom Home in North - $149,500

Come see this amazing Charming cottage with all the feels of Home. It offers 4 Bedrooms and 3 baths. Also a great loft space upstairs. A large covered Front porch as well as a Covered Back Patio that was added 2 years ago. As well as the Attached 2 car carport that has attic space as well. The corner lot has outdoor lighting that are on a timer to come on at dusk. Home offers so much at this price point. There is also a Detached Workshop that has a New Roof and Rafters as well. A neat Cellar as well for added storage space. The cottage down town North a block from the local park and the town hall. Also 2 mature Pecan Trees on the property as well. Come take a look at this beauty.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News