4 Bedroom Home in North - $149,500

Come see this amazing Charming cottage with all the feels of Home. It offers 4 Bedrooms and 3 baths. Also a great loft space upstairs. A large covered Front porch as well as a Covered Back Patio that was added 2 years ago. As well as the Attached 2 car carport that has attic space as well. The corner lot has outdoor lighting that are on a timer to come on at dusk. Home offers so much at this price point. There is also a Detached Workshop that has a New Roof and Rafters as well. A neat Cellar as well for added storage space. The cottage down town North a block from the local park and the town hall. Also 2 mature Pecan Trees on the property as well. Come take a look at this beauty.