Call (843) 999-0655 to schedule a private showing. If you buy this home, Dave Friedman will sell yours for free! Dave Friedman is the listing agent and Keller Williams is the brokerage. Available immediately - Contact us for a Video Walk Thru of this property - (843)999-0655! This property defines ''home sweet home,'' with a classic white exterior accented by towering trees. Inside you'll find a spacious living room, with beautiful floors and a cozy brick fireplace. The open floor plan transitions nicely to a formal dining room - perfect for entertaining! Make the kitchen the next stop on your tour, complete with modern white cabinetry and plenty of storage space. The nearby bonus room adds versatility and could be used as a home office, gym or playroom. The master bedroom features rustic wood paneling, an accent that contributes to the warm, welcoming vibe. The ensuite bathroom is a generous size, with a soaking tub and separate shower. The remaining bedrooms are a great size as well. The huge backyard includes a storage shed and paved driveway, so parkin
4 Bedroom Home in North - $129,990
