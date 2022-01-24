This 4bd 2bth home defines country living. It is in a secluded area and the home is completely remodeled. It features a large yard for gatherings. It also has brick underpinning, New Roof, New AC unit, new flooring, Covered porch, Covered Deck and custom trim work on the inside of the home. Option to buy 6 more acrage with septic tanks available for an additional $45,000.00. You cannot go wrong with this one. It wont last long. Call today for a tour 8036642770.
4 Bedroom Home in Neeses - $164,900
