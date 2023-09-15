Circa 1900 Farmhouse offering a gorgeous 58.8-acre tract! The home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and over 3200 sq ft of living space! Property also offers several outbuildings, detached two car garage, pole barn, and much more! There is also a 2018 single wide mobile home offering 1 bedroom, 1 full bath, and 600 sq ft! Perfect for rental income! If you are looking for the peace and tranquility of the country life, this is your opportunity! Schedule an appointment today to view!