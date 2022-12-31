Welcome to McGuinn's Cypress floor plan! Lot # 20. 4 Bedrooms - 2.5 Baths. The main floor features open spaces, a welcoming entryway and plenty of natural lighting. The kitchen has granite countertops, a pantry, stainless appliances and eat -in kitchen area. The second floor includes the owner's suite, tucked on the back of the home for privacy. Three more bedrooms share the second level and 2 of these rooms include a walk-in closet.
4 Bedroom Home in Gaston - $251,900
-
- Updated
