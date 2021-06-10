4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $565,000

Enjoy Deepwater Lake Living at its Finest in this Gorgeous 4BR/3BA Brick Waterfront Lakehouse with Nearly an Acre on Lake Marion, a Perfect Vacation Home or Personal Paradise to Retire! ** Enter this Beautifully-Maintained Home from the Stunning Front Door to be Greeted by Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Well-Appointed Detailed Trimming & Columns, and Established Character throughout the Bright & Airy Open Concept ** The Lake-facing Family Room boasts Soaring Vaulted Ceilings with Ceiling Fan, a Gas Fireplace Surrounded by Built-in Custom Shelving, a Wet Bar with Beverage Refrigerator, and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows that Offer a Gorgeous View of the Lake, Visible from Nearly Every Room in the House! ** The Spacious Formal Dining Room features Built-in Corner China Cabinets, Chair Rails, and a Tray Ceiling with Crown Molding Detail ** This Home's Large Eat-in Kitchen is Equipped with an Abundance of Cabinet Space, a Sizable Pantry, Tile Backsplash, a Breakfast Nook, and Huge Windows that Flood the Room with Natural Sunlight & Jaw-Dropping Lake Views ** Relax under the Ceiling Fan in the Sunroom with Durable & Easy-to-Clean Ceramic Tile Floors, All-around Water Views, and a Spiral Staircase that Leads to the Downstairs Bonus Space or Guest Quarters! Downstairs, you'll Discover a HUGE 2nd Family Room with a Wet Bar, Full Bathroom, Continuing Beautiful Views, and Access to the Lower Patio ** The Oversized Main Level Master Suite boasts a Dramatic Tray Ceiling, Gas Fireplace, Two Walk-in Closets, and Extra Large Bathroom with Dual Separate Vanities, Glass Shower, Separate Jacuzzi Tub, and Private Water Closet. You'll Love the Master's Convenient Outside Access to the Absolutely Incredible 24ft x 17ft Screened Porch with Dual Ceiling Fans, Ceramic Tile Flooring, and Architectural Arches that Frame an Expansive & Peaceful View of Lake Marion ** There is Plenty of Room to Entertain or Grill out on the Back Deck! ** This Home is Equipped with Tons of Storage Space, including an Extra Large Finished Garage, Dedicated Laundry Room, and Office Space - All with Built-in Shelving! ** This Waterfront Neighborhood is Well-Established with NO HOA, and Homeowners Enjoy Easy Access to Santee State Park & Stumphole Boat Landing! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $565,000
