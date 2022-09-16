4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $520,705

This Mercer model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen, gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home features crown moulding, upgraded trim, wainscotting, slate and shiplap fireplace surround, framed mirrors in bath, quartz countertops, upgraded fixtures, frameless shower doors in master bath, tray ceilings in baster bedroom, hardwood stair treads, upgraded stairs spindles and Charleston brick patio. The lake-living lifestyle is like no other in McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion! Our gated, master-planned residential community is located in the lakeside town of Santee, South Carolina, and is a true nature-lover's paradise.