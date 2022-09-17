 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $520,705

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $520,705

This Mercer model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen, gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. Crown moulding, upgraded trim, wainscotting, slate and shiplap fireplace surround, framed mirrors in bath, quartz countertops, upgraded fixtures, frameless shower doors in master bath, tray ceilings in baster bedroom, hardwood stair treads, upgraded stairs spindles and Charleston brick patio.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News