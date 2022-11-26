 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $470,274

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $470,274

This Mercer model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home is complete with granite kitchen countertops, spacious rooms, a screened in rear porch and extended front porch, and a bonus room and bathroom upstairs. The master suit is complete with tray ceilings and spacious walk in closets.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Person dies in crash near Santee

Person dies in crash near Santee

A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Missing teen found

Missing teen found

A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News