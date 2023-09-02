Welcome to this stunning Mercer home! Step inside and discover a spacious and open layout that includes a great room, dining room, and a well-appointed kitchen with a convenient walk-in pantry. Enjoy cozy evenings by the gas fireplace, complemented by 9-foot ceilings that add an airy feel to the space. This home boasts generously sized secondary bedrooms and a luxurious 5-foot tiled master shower, perfect for unwinding. The kitchen features elegant granite countertops, while both the screened-in rear porch and extended front porch offer ideal spots for relaxation. Upstairs, a bonus room and bathroom provide additional versatile living space. The master suite impresses with tray ceilings and ample walk-in closets, ensuring your comfort and convenience. Gated entrance and boat ramp as well!
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $469,999
