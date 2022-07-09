4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $461,417

Located within the gated community of McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion. This .43 acre features a pond view. Finished as a Tier 2 interior, this home offers an open concept main living area, screened in porch, downstairs master suite with deluxe bath, 3 bedrooms upstairs, one of which has an ensuite, and bonus room. The interior finishes include 42 inch white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, whirlpool gas appliances, LVP throughout main living spaces, 9 ft ceilings and gas fireplace.