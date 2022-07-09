We invite you to discover the McCord's Ferry lifestyle at Lake Marion! You'll find all the southern charm and warmth you expect without all the congestion. McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion offers a natures paradise! Scenic walking trails, wildlife, fishing, kayaking, canoeing, and bird watching. A community center with a fitness center, pool, pickleball court, large covered pavilion for concerts and picnics and boat ramp coming in 2022! Best value golf courses on the east coast are nearby as well as close vicinity to I-95 and I-26. 2-10 Home Warranty.
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $459,712
A 37-year-old Bamberg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night. She suffered a gunshot wound, Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. said.
A 3-year-old described as being “full of life,” gave her own by protecting her 1-year-old brother last Friday in Cope, her parents say.
Four vehicles collided early Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 26, temporarily blocking both lanes of westbound traffic about two miles from Ora…
Two Orangeburg men killed outside of an Ellis Avenue home last Monday have been identified.
A person of interest is being sought in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old Orangeburg man, according to Orangeburg County Sh…
A St. George man will spend the next 16 years in prison after he admitted he sexually abused a girl in Orangeburg County.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 3-year-old Swansea girl has been identified as the child who was killed in the tractor accident in Cope on Friday.
An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to prison for attacking a woman with a rock.
Orangeburg