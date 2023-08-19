This New Construction 2 story features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; 3 large secondary bedrooms; bonus room; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home is complete with a full upstairs featuring three bedrooms, a bonus room, and two bathrooms. Downstairs you have your master suite with tray ceilings, and your great room area and kitchen complete with granite countertops. Each home includes a 2-10 Home Warranty. HOA Includes: Gate, Amenities, Boat Ramp, Dock, Roads Directions: From 1-95, take exit 98 to Highway 6 West. Follow Highway 6 West for approximately 1 mile until you see Santee National Golf Course on your left. Turn right onto Santee State Park Road. Follow Santee State Park Road for approximately 2.3 miles. At stop sign, turn left onto Cleveland Street. Follow Cleveland Street for approximately 1.8 miles to the McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion entrance.