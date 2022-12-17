 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Elloree - $454,597

This Sumter model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; large secondary bedrooms; flex office space; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home features a mud room area equipped with cubby storage with coat hooks, extended front porch, screened in rear porch, granite kitchen counter tops, double tray ceilings in the owners suite, and three out of the four bedrooms have walk in closets for extra storage space. The lake-living lifestyle is like no other in McCord's Ferry at Lake Marion! Our gated, master-planned residential community is located in the lakeside town of Santee, South Carolina, and is a true nature-lover's paradise.

