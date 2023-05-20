This Morgan model features a spacious and open great room, dining room, and kitchen (which includes a walk-in pantry); gas fireplace; 9 ft ceilings; 3 large secondary bedrooms; bonus room; 5 ft tiled master shower. This home is complete with a full upstairs featuring three bedrooms, a bonus room, and two bathrooms. Down stairs you have your master suite with tray ceilings, and your great room area and kitchen complete with granite countertops. Each home includes a 2-10 Home Warranty. HOA Includes: Gate, Amenities, Boat Ramp, Dock, Roads